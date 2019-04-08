‘Joyriders’ set car on fire at Greenisland church

A car was set alight outside Greenisland Presbyterian Church, at Upper Road, yesterday morning.

The incident was described as “disgraceful and life-threatening” by Knockagh candidate Noel Williams.

In a statement, Mr. Williams said: “This disgraceful and life-threatening behaviour from so-called joyriders, placed the lives of brave firemen at risk, and potentially caused catastrophic damage to Greenisland Presbyterian Church.

“I urge anyone with any knowledge whatsoever to contact the PSNI. Such criminals must be taken off our streets.”