Jordanstown crash claims life of motorcyclist
A motorcyclist has died after a road traffic crash in east Antrim.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 8:41 am
The single-vehicle traffic collision happened at approximately 11.10pm last night (Monday) on the Shore Road, Jordanstown.
Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where sadly, the male rider of a black Suzuki motorbike was pronounced dead.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2383 of 19/07/21. The Shore Road was closed for a time and diversions were in place, but it has since re-opened.