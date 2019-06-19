Jonathan Rea: World Superbikes star memorabilia to be auctioned off for good causes

Exclusive memorabilia from an event celebrating the achievements of Northern Ireland's four-time World Superbikes champion Jonathan Rea is to be auctioned off for charity.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council awarded the Co Antrim race ace its highest honour - the Freedom of the Borough - at an event earlier this year.

The exclusive memorabilia from Jonathan Rea's Freedom of the Borough celebration includes banners and signed programmes.

Now the local authority is to auction off a range of advertising and promotional items that were created to mark the special occasion.

"Council produced a range of advertising and promotional items, which were displayed across various locations in the borough," a spokesperson explained.

"Council has received requests for these exclusive pieces of memorabilia and as a result, we are delighted to offer people the chance to win these items via a silent auction.

"The items that are available are: 46 x signed programmes, 2 x vinyl banners (10m by 0.8m), 4 x vinyl banners (6m by 0.8m), 2 x vortex banners (2m by 1m), 2 x cloth banners with Velcro (3m x 2.2m)."

All proceeds from the auction will go to the mayor’s nominated charities - Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Fund for Children.

Anyone who would like to bid for one of the unique collector's items should email angela.ross@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk or call 028 9034 0034 stating the item they would like to bid for and also the bid amount.

"The auction will close at 5pm on Friday 28 June 2019 and all successful bidders will be notified after this time," the council spokesperson added.