‘Jingle Day’ entertainment switched to Larne Town Hall

Larne “Jingle Day’s” entertainment has been switched to Larne Town Hall due to stormy weather forecast for later today.

It had been due to take place at Broadway.

School choirs will now be performing as scheduled, from 10.00 am, at Larne Town Hall instead.

The programme will continue throughout the day at the town hall with entertainment by Radio Larne, The Music Yard, puppet and magic shows and Irish dancing.

The Santa bus is due to arrive in the town centre as planned at 3.00 pm to provide free tours ahead of the parade which will leave Larne Methodist Church at 6.00 pm.

The programme has been organised to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The Met Office has warned that wind speeds are likely to reach close to 80mph in some exposed areas throughout the day.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the most northerly parts of the province until midnight.