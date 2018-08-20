Islandmagee teen thanks those who supported Habitat scheme

An Islandmagee teen has told of her experiences working with Habitat for Humanity this summer.

Erin MacQuarrie, 16, has just returned from a trip to Romania with the charity’s Youth Build programme.

Erin with Ana and Alex.

In a effort to raise funds while boosting the profile of Habitat, Erin took part in a 24-hour homeless experience in the run-up to Christmas.

Thanking those who supported her fundraising efforts, Erin said: "In the pictures you can see plastering and building work being done and [another photo of] me alongside Ana and Alex. These are the two ladies whose families will each be getting one of the houses that your generosity helped to build.

"Ana lives with her husband Milea, her two boys Gabriel and Christian and is five months pregnant with twins. Despite this she was still on the building site with us helping to build the houses.

"Alex was also on the building site each day helping to build as Habitat’s slogan is ‘a hand up not a hand out’ so the families have to commit a minimum of 1000 hours into building their home in order to then purchase at a reduced cost price from Habitat.

"They can also ask family and friends to come to help them with the work.

"Alex lives with her husband Laurentiu and son Eduard. Both of these families have very moving stories and if you would like to find out more please have a chat with me or check further information online at www.habitatni.co.uk."