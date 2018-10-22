Islandmagee Originals hosting art and craft fair

Islandmagee Originals are hosting a Halloween art and craft fair this Saturday, October 27.

It will run in Islandmagee Community Centre at the Gobbins Centre from 11am to 4pm and will have a great selection of handmade crafts and art from local artists/crafts people and specially selected crafters from further afield.

There will be 24 artisans attending covering all manner of arts and crafts including jewellery, crochet, paintings, candles, wooden items, glassware, fabric goods, handbags, handmade teddies, lights, confectionary, cakes, soaps, garden furniture and felt work.

Many of the artisans are from the Islandmagee area showcasing the immense talent there is in the area.

Islandmagee Community Development Association is once again supporting the fair and will be on hand to discuss issues affecting Islandmagee and will have local history books and cards depicting local scenes available.

This year, the fair is supporting Tiny Life – Northern Ireland’s premature and vulnerable baby charity. Tiny Life is committed to providing a range of support services that meet the growing needs of families of premature and ill babies in the province.

The charity also supports vital research to ensure every pregnancy has the best change of a healthy outcome and a healthy baby. Representatives from the charity will be on hand during the day to chat about their work.

The onsite Gobbins Cafe will be open throughout the fair serving breakfast, lunch or just coffee and cake.

The fair is free with plenty of car parking and the playpark gives children the chance to let off steam while their parents shop, the organisers point out.