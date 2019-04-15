Islandmagee crafts fair at Gobbin’s Centre

Islandmagee Originals are hosting an arts and craft fair on Easter Saturday, April 20, in Islandmagee Community Centre at the Gobbins Centre.

On sale will be arts and crafts including jewellery, crochet, books, photography, candles, wooden items, glassware, fabric goods, handmade teddies, lights, handmade confectionery, cakes, felt work, children’s clothes and garden furniture.

It will take place from 11.00 am until 4.00 pm. This year, the fair is supporting the Carrick branch of Alzheimer’s Society.