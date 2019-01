P&O Ferries has announced a reduced schedule for Irish Sea crossings today (Monday).

The operator says that the decision is due to technical issues resulting from adverse weather overnight.

The ferry company has cancelled the 10.30 am sailing from Larne to Cairnryan. The 7.30 am service was also cancelled.

P&O ferries says that the next sailing is scheduled for noon.

A spokesperson has advised passengers: “Once you’re at the port. we will get you on your way as soon as we can.”