Irish and Ulster Scots celebrated in project

Visual artist Lise McGreevy gained support from politicians for her Irish and Ulster Scots art programme, which was celebrated at a special cultural event at Mossley Mill.

Over 100 guests attended the evening of art, music, song, poetry, language and opera.

Members of the Newtownabbey Senior Citizen's Forum at the event.

South Antrim MLA Steve Aiken and fellow UUP representatives Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Michael and Cllr Jim Montgomery, attended alongside North Belfast SDLP MLA, Nichola Mallon and Cllr Noreen McClelland.

Cllr McClelland said: “For Lise to have such support from political parties across all sectors is amazing; a total credit to her and the quality of her art and cultural programme.”

Members of the Newtownabbey Senior Citizen’s Forum enjoyed the launch of Lise’s photographic exhibition of abandoned homes in Donegal, and also a cultural evening with Irish and Ulster Scots performances; including songs sung by NI Opera and local singer/songwriter Sean McCauley.

The Irish language and poetry also featured strongly on the itinerary which included Jim Johnston’s poem, written for the project, being recited by Irish language activist Linda Ervine in Irish and English.

Nichola Mallon said: “It is so important that our cultures are recognised and kept alive, Lise’s programme is a strong promoter of the Irish language and it was fantastic to hear it spoken to great applause at this very eclectic, cultural event.”

This Phase II of Lise’s PEACE AND RECONCILE Programme, Abandoned; Not Forgotten? is currently be hosted at

The Flax Gallery at Mossley Mill until August 25.