Increased police patrols at Brown's Bay

Police are to increase patrols in the Brown's Bay area in the coming weeks.

It follows reports of anti-social behaviour at the coastal spot.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Whilst certain parts of Mid and East Antrim are more isolated than others due to their location, we will continue to deal with any issues which arise regardless. If you witness any anti-social behaviour, please report it to police; it's the only way we can get the full picture and allocate resources to deal adequately with the matter.

"We will be back [at Brown's Bay] regularly over the coming weeks, so if you’re on the look out for a spot to rally or have a beach party, think again."