Incident: Air Ambulance tasked after reports of man found in river

The Air Ambulance was this afternoon tasked to Larne after reports of a man found in a river.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the incident took place at Ballymena Road this afternoon, following reports of a male having been found in a river.

NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, an A&E crew and an ambulance officer to the scene.

An NI Ambulance spokesman added: "Following initial treatment at the scene the patient has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast."

Earlier TrafficWatch NI, operated by the Department of Infrasturcture, reported that the A8 Ballymena Road had been closed leaving Larne between Pound Street and Antiville Road 'due to a road traffic collision'.