IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ photo archive

Albert, Annie and Cathy Andrews turned out as Last of the Summer Wine at Glenarm Festival fancy dress. 1992

Mary Jo McCourt (Barbie), with her sister Catherine (Best of British Queen) and mum Mary. Catherine was second in the funniest pre-school category. 1992

Wendy and the Never Never Land were the first Best Group Section winners at Glenarm Festival fance dress. 1992

The Young Guns at the Glenarm Festival fancy dress contest. 1992

Glenarm Festival was visited by St Trinian's pupils - including Anne McCollum, Maggie McCollum, Lorraine Meban, Jackie Ward, Caroline Jones and Maggie Wilson. 1992

