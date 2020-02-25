IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey Times.

Customers celebrate the opening of the new Spar at Upper Waterloo Road.'1992

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

John Gilloway (left) head of the art department of Belfast High showing parents and pupils some of the work produced by students of the school at their Open Event.'1991

The Beeches Thelwells who competed in the recent Pony Games at The Beeches, Ballyclare. '1992

Mrs Doreen Duddy cuts the tape to officially open her son Billy's (centre) new Spar store at Upper Waterloo Road. '1992

Frank McKinstry (second left) president of Glenwherry Flute Band and vice president Robert Fleck cut the cake to mark the band's centenary in Kilwaughter House.'1992

Annie Girvan of Downey Bungalows, Ballynure, cuts the cake to mark her 80th birthday with family members from near and far.'1992

Tom Bell of Antrim Artists, Carrickfergus, presents a statuette to Cathy Lougran for an auction at Ballyclare Secondary School to raise money for th eRomanian Appeal. Included ia sculptres Jean Leithead and painter, John Loughran.'1991

Members of Glenwherry Flute Band attending their centenary celebrations in Kilwaughter House Hotel,'1992