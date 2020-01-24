IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey Times.

Inver Colts - winners of the U13 competition at Larne Summer Scheme, 1992

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Some of the indoor football winners at Larne Summer Scheme with their trophies. 1992

John Irvine (right) and Andrew Calvin from Fifth Carrickfergus Scouts present a cheque to Nessa McFall for Guide Dogs for the Blind while District Chaplain Canon Kenneth Ruddock looks on. 1991

Triumph Club NI members of Ballyclare Lions Club present a cheque to Honor Irwin for Action Cancer, 1997 Nabbey Times

Some of the indoor football winners at Larne Summer Scheme with their trophies. 1992

Some of the boys and girls take a rest from activities at Larne Summer Scheme. 1992