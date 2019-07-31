IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne Times.

Drumalis Snooker Team - winners of the Dr Scott Memorial Trophy - pictured at the Latharna Club. 1989

Chief guests at the East Antrim Table Tennis League Dinner which was held in the Highway Hotel, Larne

Getting the food ready at the McNeill Hall junior summer scheme barbecue are Gregory Clements, Gillian Armstong, Fiona McCartney, Michael Graham and Mark Milligan. 1989

Margaret McFaul, convener of the Larne branch of the Save The Children Fund (second right) with members pictured at the plant and cake stall in aid of STCF wich raised �600. 1989