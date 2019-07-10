IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

The EIO's team won the East Antrim Hounds chase. Members were - Angus McDonald, Hilary Boyd, Gwyneth Evans and Tom Doherty, 1991

Larne and Inver 'A' Team who were runners-up in the East Antrim Primary School Hockey Tournament - Karen, Julie, Ruth, Amanda, Rosalind, Angela, Amy and Olga. 1989.

Officials and guests pictured at the opening of the Whitehead Bowling Green including president, David Nolan. 1989

Officials and guests pictured at the opening of the Ulster Transport Bowling Green. Picture Larne Times, 1989

Unfurling the flag to mark the opening of Glengormley Bowling Club for the new season was the Mayor of Newtownabbey, Alderman Jim Smith, pictured with Christie Mannion (president) and members. 1989

Newtownabbey Councillor Jim Robinson and his wife present a borough tie to John Stevenson, president of Mossley Bowling Club and a borough scarf to Gretta Kayes, lady president. 1989

Mrs Edna Love throw the first jack at the opening of the new season at Carrick Bowling Club. Included is: Mayor Jim Brown and Bobby Love, Club president. 1989