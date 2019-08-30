IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Some of the swimmers who took part in the East Antrim Boat Club's annual swim, 1989

Enjoying the senior citizens' dinner at The Can are - Mrs Dixon, Mrs Mitchell, Miss Diffin and Mrs Lilley. 1989

Mrs Burgess, Mrs Humphries, Mrs Doherty and Mrs Gray at the senior citizens' dinner in The Can. 1989

Chief guests pictured at the senior citizens' dinner at The Can Community Centre. Included is Larne Town Clerk, George McKinley (right)., 1989