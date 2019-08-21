IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne Times.

Nat Magee, principal of Larne and Inver PS, presents young investigator certificates to Emma, Ruth, Ian and Karen. 1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in full in print.

Winners in the National Painting Competition from Antiville School were - Glenn McCracken, Paul Nicholl, Sharon Adger, Barry magill and Kathryn Tyrell. 1989

Neil Woodisde, Susan Kirkpatrick and Nicola McNinch who collected the most at Larne Nursery School for the sponsored walk organised by the school's parents' committee in aid of two charities. Included is Mildred Beggs (principal) and Nancy Johnstone (parents' committee) 1989

Mullaghdubh Primary School pupils who project on the dairy industry was selected to represent the NEELB in the final of the Industry Matters Competition. 1989

Some of the Kilcoan Primary School pupils whose project on Texaco Oil won the Industry Matters Competition. 1989