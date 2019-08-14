IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Larne Gateway Football Club team are presented with a new strip. Included is Frances Phillips.'1989

The hairdressing group at Larne's Age Concern celebrate their seventh birthday with a party.'1989

'Dash the Ash' team who were winners in the Smash the Ash knock-out games pictured with Larne Mayor, Winston Fulton.'1989

Golden Eagles Pool Team winners of the Smirnoff Larne and District Pool League. 1989

The Fitness Squad who came third in the Smash the Ash knock-out games. '1989