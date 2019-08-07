IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Organisers of a grand charity dance at the Highways Hotel in aid of Larne Beacon House Club. 1989

Driver Frank Foster who entered the Northern Ireland Safe Driver Competition pictured with judges and officials. Larne Times 1989

Off on the start of the East Antrim Harriers 33rd annual Cameron Shield Road Race. 1989

East Antrim Harriers members pictured at their annual dinner and presentation of awards. 1989

A happy group of tennis players who entered a fun tournament at the Mill Road courts. Larne Times 1989