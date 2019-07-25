IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Linn Social Club treasurer Joan Drummond presents a cheque to the Mayor, Winston Fulton for the Moyle Action Committee as Committee members look on. 1989

Margaret Kirkpatrick, hon. treasurer of the Larne MS branch committee, presents a cheque to Ann Hayes, Director of the NI branch. 1989

Jim Bradley, nature reserves officer Ulster Wildlife Trust plants one of 29 trees plannted at Drumalis Retreat House in Larne. Included is Sister Gerard Majella and members of the Trust. 1989

Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award winners from larne High School pictured with their headmaster James Parker and Margaret Lindsay, teacher in charge of the group. 1989

Some of the swimmers who took part in the East Antrim Boat Club's annual swim.1989