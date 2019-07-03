IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne Times.

A group of young dancers give an impromptu performance between classes at the Larne Irish Folk Dancing Festival, 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Dancers Katie, Gayle, Elaine, Gillian, Coirle, Lauren and Helen who successfully took part in Irish Folk Dancing Festival, 1989.

Dancers Katie, Gayle, Elaine, Gillian, Coirle, Lauren and Helen who successfully took part in Irish Folk Dancing Festival, 1989.

Company Captain Jim Brennan at the heard of the boys from Second Larne BB company during the parade in Carrickfergus. 1989

Mr Billy Simms, captain of First Larne, leads his company during the battalion parade in Carrick. 1989

The Pride of Larne Accordion Band who organised Friday evening's band parade in the town. 1989

Some of the award winners at First Islandmagee BB display. 1989.

Debbie, Jennifer, Fiona, Pamela and Angie Martin take a breather from the action at the junior summer scheme in the McNeill Hall. 1989