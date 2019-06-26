IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Pupils who took part in the cross-community work pictured at the exhibition in Whitehead PS which was attended by Dr Brian Mawhinney (Education Minister) - Kristopher and Karla from Whitehead PS and Marjorie and Ciaran from Lourdes Primary School. 1989

Education Minister Dr Brian Mawhinney has a chat with some of the pupils from six East Antrim Primary Schools at the cross community exhibition in Whitehead PS. 1989

Frances Brownlee, Allistair Lewis, Amanda Wylie, John Simpson, Sheenagh Antonis and Andrew Moore who all gained 'Outstanding' 'A' levels at Larne Grammar School. 1989

Education Minister Dr Brian Mawhinney praised six East Antrim schools when he paid a visit to Whitehead Primary for talks with junior ambassadors of cross-community relations. He is pictured here with teaching staff from some of the schools. 1989

Studying pebbles and shells during the Education Minister's visit to Whitehead Primary are cross community exhibition visitors - Clare, Jonathan from Whitehead Primary and Wendy and Christopher from Ballypriormore Primary.