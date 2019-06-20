IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Members of Carrickfergus Round Table present �250 cheques to NI Hospice and Cystic Fibrosis representatives. 1991

Former members of the Larne Harriers Club were recently present at the handing over of Harriers trophies which had been in safe keeping of the College of Further Education. 1989

Linn Primary School who were highly commended in the North Eastern Education and Library Board's area heat of the Micro and Primary Education Board Competition. 1989

Carrickfergus Grammar teacher Mrs V Graham with pupils who collected 5p coins for the 'Save A Life' Appeal. 1991.

Paul Halliday and Alan Stracey discuss the Bible Come to Life Exhibition at Ballyclare Presbyterian Church with Ballyclare High School pupils. 1997

Nortel employees present Pam Anstey and Paddington Bear with a cheque for Action Research. 1997

Organisers of an Hawaiian evening at Larne Rugby Club. 1989

Some of the boys and girls who took part in East Antrim Pony Club's annual senior camp at Glenarm. 1989