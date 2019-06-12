IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne Times.

Members of the Ballycarry Over 12 team who won the Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church Five-a-Side Tournament at Sandy Bay. 1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Larne Postmen Sammy Malcolmson, Stephen McClenaghan, Dougie MIllar, Paul Keeman and Danny McFaul the first winners of the new Northern Ireland Post Office Recreation Association Snooker Cup. 1989

Larne Council project worker Patricia Esler checks the scores of players in the It's A knockout competition. 1989

Throwing the sponge during the It's a Knockout competition at Inver Park to mark the 50th anniversary of Larne as a borough. 1989

Mayor of Larne Rosalie Armstrong presents an overseas plaque to Sylvia Baxter formerly from Kilwaughter, and her husband Jack, formerly from Ballyboley, as Mr and Mrs Crawford Magill look on. 1989.

Larne Mayor Rosalie Armstrong presents a �1000 cheque to Bertie Dodds (NI Guide Dogs for the Blind) and Carol Dunlop (Larne Summer Scheme leader) as staff and summer scheme children look on. 1989

New Health Chief visits Larne: Pictured at the Moyle Hospital are H. Logue, J. McAleese (Director of Nursing Services), P. McErlean, Mr Hanna (Board Chair) and Dr Vargese. 1989

Larne Postmen Sammy Malcolmson, Stephen McClenaghan, Dougie MIllar, Paul Keeman and Danny McFaul the first winners of the new Northern Ireland Post Office Recreation Association Snooker Cup. 1989