IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne Times.

The Stars and Stripes Dancers who performed at an American Thanksgiving Cabaret at Sixmille Leisure Centre.Newtownabbey Times, 1991.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Bill (who emigrated from Carrick 33 years ago) and Maureen Patterson present greetings from the Mayor of Orilla Canada to Cllr Charlie Johnston, Mayor of Carrick. 1991

Pictured at the launch of the McQuitty Ross invitational doubles tourament are - Jill Little, William Caldwell, Charlotte Hamilton and Michael Ferguson. Larne Timies 1989

Peter Quigley of Action Cancer receives a cheque for �2,000 from Liz Truesdale (County Appeals Officer) , John Gault (Whiteabbey Support Group) and Niki Dundas (Group secretary). 1997

Staff and pupils of Carrick College held a fundraising week which yielded �7,000 handed over here by Deputy Head Girl Diane McClure to Debbie Jones of Action Cancer. 1991

Kirk Thompson (right) junior captain of Larne Tennis Club, with some of the competitors in the Junior captain's day competition. 1989.