IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Members of St MacNissi's Youth Club and Larne High School Youth Club who played a series of friendly matches for a new community trophy. The Larne High School team were the first winners of the trophy. 1989.

Members of the East Antrim Harriers Club who competed in the 10k race organised by Carrickfergus YMCA. 1989

Leader Robert Legge (centre) with some of the members of Larne Summer Scheme as they prepare to go putting. 1989

BBC personality, Sean Rafferty presents an electric wheelchair to Sandra Moore of St. John's Place in Larne as Chief Inspector Joe Fleming of Larne RUC, Mrs Anne Moorer, and WPC Bernie Donnelly look on. 1989

Bro. James McAllister of Ballyboley LOL 458 presents a cheque to Kathleen Connon of Larne Adult Centre. Looking on are Roy Turner (Committee member of Larne Mencap) and Bro. John Weir, WM. 1989