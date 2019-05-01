IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne Times.

Larne Grammar School pupils in joyful mood at the start of their sponsored walk in Ballyboley Forest in aid of a new minibus for the school. 1989

Dr June Patterson-Brown with some members of the Third Larne Girl Guides at the Carnfunnock Camp Site. 1989

Debbie, Jennifer, Fiona, Pamela and Angie Martin take a breather from the action at the junior summer scheme in the McNeill Hall. 1989

Getting the food ready at the McNeill Hall junior summer scheme barbecue are Gregory Clements, Gillian Armstong, Fiona McCartney, Michael Graham and Mark Milligan. 1989