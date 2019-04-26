IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Larne Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Admiring an exhibit at Larne Art Club's Exhibition are Eileen Eagar, Michael and Margaret Gallagher, William and Betty Curdy, Mary Hoey and Irene Latewood. 1989

The GEC Float was packed at the Larne Civic parade. 1989

On board the Larne Sea Cadets' Float during the civic parade. 1989

Larne Junior Swimming Club members give a friendly wave to the cameraman as they pass by on their float at the civic parade. 1989.

Chaine's Flute Band on the march at Saturday's civic parade in Larne. 1989