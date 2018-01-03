In pictures: Swimmers take the plunge for Erin

More than a hundred hardly souls took the plunge as part of a New Year’s Day 'dip' at Brown’s Bay.

The event on Monday raised thousands of pounds for children's charity, Angel Wishes.

It was organised in memory of Whitehead Primary School pupil Erin Bonar, who passed away in March 2015.

The five-year-old, who was an organ donor, inspired the superhero theme behind the event.

"This is the third year that the dip has taken place in memory of Erin; we do it to celebrate her life, but it's nice to raise some money at the same time," said Erin's mum, Susan.

"Another thing we want to do is encourage people to talk about organ donation with their families; it's so important to let loved ones know what your wishes are."

Some well-earned refreshments were provided after the dip at Whitehead Golf Club, where a raffle raised £2430 towards Angel Wishes.

Auctions of a signed boxing glove from Carl Frampton, a patron of the charity, and a P&O ferry trip netted a further £625.

Sponsorship for the swim currently stands at £2390, with donations still coming in, while the sale of Christmas cards painted by Maria Jones generated £3900.

Meanwhile, Angel Wishes is set for a further boost thanks to Wright's Spar in Whitehead, who have adopted the organisation as their chosen charity for 2018.

Angel Wishes was set up in memory of Helen and Brian Kerr and is a support group for children in Northern Ireland fighting cancer-related conditions.

The charity is run purely by volunteers and 100 percent of all money raised goes directly to providing treats and trips for the children.

To make a donation to Angel Wishes, visit Susan's fundraising page at JustGiving.

