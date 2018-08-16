In pictures: Record results for Grammar A-Level pupils

There were smiles all round on A-Level results day as pupils and staff from Larne Grammar School were once again celebrating a record-breaking set of results.

With 85.5% of pupils being awarded three A*-C grades, the current Year 14 cohort have achieved the best A-Level results in the school’s history.

Amy reacts to receiving her results.



While this fantastic set of results will no doubt bring delight to the pupils, it also means that Larne Grammar will again score well above the NI Grammar School Average, cementing their place as one of the top performing schools in the country.



The top achiever in the year group was David Balmer, formerly of Moyle Primary School, who was awarded an incredible three A* grades in French, History and Spanish.

His outstanding set of results secures him a place at Durham University where he will study Modern Languages and History with a view to a career in politics.



A clearly delighted David said: “To do so well is a complete shock. At the time of doing the exams I thought they had all gone pretty well but I had no idea that they were this good. Last night I didn’t get much sleep but I feel great now.”

Star man: David secured three A* grades.



David’s achievements were closely followed by Jack Hyndman, formerly of Academy Primary School, and Caitlin Russell, formerly of Whitehead Primary School, who were both awarded two A* grades and an A grade.

Jack and Caitlin will both now head to the Queen’s University of Belfast to study Geography and Pharmacy, respectively.



A further 11 pupils went on to secure a minimum of three A grades. Of those pupils Rebekah Boyd, Joel Fekkes, Tia Maxwell and Chloe McIlroy all achieved one A* and two A grades.

Audrey Ku, Peter McDowell, Linzi McKenzie, Yasmin McNeill, Andrew Morton, Liam Slaughter and Heidi Smyth were all awarded three A grades.

All smiles on results day.



Not to be outdone, the Year 13 cohort achieved a fantastic set of results in their AS examinations. A total of six pupils, James Beggs, Anna Boyd, Nicholas Guy, Eva Kelso, Janna Lowe and Bence Tasnadi were awarded four A grades – the maximum available in these examinations.



A further 13 pupils, Hannah Best, Jakob Holst, Nicola McAuley, Meg McCubbin, Regan McKay, Reece Mills, Kim Niblock, Ellen Starrett, Jonathan Anderson, Joshua Houston, Jamie McKay, Heather Ogilby and Petra Surplus were all awarded three A grades.

Jack Hyndman with mum and RE teacher, Mrs Hyndman

Jonny and Micah on results day.

Ashleigh celebrates her outstanding results with her mum, Amanda.

Joel and Robert with Maths teacher Mrs MacCorkell.

Luke, Jonathan and Jordan show off their outstanding AS Level results.

Liam, Adam and Matt on results day.