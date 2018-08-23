In pictures: GCSE results at Larne Grammar

Larne Grammar School staff and pupils have been celebrating further success this week with the news that the current GCSE cohort have matched last week’s A-Level pupils by achieving the best results in the history of the school.

And not only have pupils recorded the school’s best ever results, they have outperformed all previous years in every single one of the key measures used by the Department of Education.

In a statement, the school said: “A particular highlight is that every pupil in the year was awarded at least five A* to C grades and over 80 percent of all entries were awarded an A*, A or B grade. This means that for the third year out of the past four, Larne Grammar School has performed above the Northern Ireland Grammar School Average.

“While over a quarter were awarded at least eight A grades, there was particular delight for Luke Clarke, formerly of Toreagh Primary School, Courtney Murray, formerly of Linn Primary School, and Matthew Clenaghan, formerly of Olderfleet Primary School, who were among the top achievers on results day.

“Luke was awarded an incredible 10 A* grades while Courtney and Matthew were both awarded an outstanding nine A* grades and an A grade, as well as a Certificate in Space Science Technology.

“Other top achievers include Abigail Park, Keryn Wilson and Daisie Conway who were all awarded eight A*s and two A grades. There was also success for Jenna McCarlie with seven A* grades and three A grades while Craig Alexander, Holly Drummond and Jamie Maybin were all awarded six A* grades and four A grades.”

Larne Grammar School principal, Jonathan Wylie, expressed his delight at the performance of the pupils. “2017-18 has been another very successful year in Larne Grammar School culminating in the publication of the ‘A’ Level results last week and these outstanding and unprecedented GCSE results today,” he said.

“Our Year 12 pupils have received results which reflect their talent, ability and diligence and which also testify to the support and guidance they have received from their teachers. We look forward to celebrating these results with our pupils over the course of the next couple of days before the hard work starts again at the beginning of a new school year.”