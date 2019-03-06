‘I will hold DUP to promise on free carparks’ says Donnelly

A row over the potential extension of car parking charges in Larne town centre has moved up a gear.

The DUP group on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has disputed a statement on proposed parking charges in an Alliance Party leaflet by election candidate Danny Donnelly.

The DUP group has flatly denied that its councillors were “preparing to support the introduction of parking charges across all carparks in Mid and East Antrim”.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Alderman Gregg McKeen said: “In fact, I can inform Mr. Donnelly that the DUP group will be voting against the introduction of parking charges across all car parks. He accused Mr. Donnelly of “trying to score political points” and called on the Alliance candidate to “reflect the reality that the DUP will not support any move to introduce parking charges across all carparks”.

East Antrim’s DUP MP Sammy Wilson has weighed in to the controversy stating on social media: “The Alliance Party have a history of making false and misleading assertions in their leaflets and the DUP group are right to call them out.”

In response, Larne Lough candidate Mr. Donnelly, said: “I’m very happy to hear the DUP saying they will now be voting against any further introduction of car parking charges in the Mid and East Antrim Borough.

“If elected, I will be holding them to this promise. Lack of free car parking spaces in our town centres is a valid concern for workers, businesses and shoppers alike.

“All prospective candidates put leaflets out setting out issues they care about.”

Mr. Donnelly noted that the DUP group did not comment on controversy surrounding a DUP fundraising dinner in North Antrim.