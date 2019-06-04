Hundreds turn out for ‘Woollen Woodstock’ in Whitehead

A fun afternoon at Diamond Jubilee Wood in Whitehead on Saturday was supported by the European Union’s Peace IV funding programme.

Hundreds of visitors attended the event which had a ‘Peace and Love’ theme and was entitled ‘Woollen Woodstock’.

Making new friends at 'Woollen Woodstock'.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Ald. Maureen Morrow, said: “Local community groups, schools and craft groups created hundreds of beautiful creations over the past few months, which were then displayed in the woods for the big event.

“This is a real community project and a great example of communities taking ownership of their green spaces with support from council.”

“We have had nothing but positive feedback from the event at which participants enjoyed free, family activities such as storytelling, laughter yoga, dance, drumming, pony rides, arts, crafts and nest box building.

“Of course, this being Woollen Woodstock, there was also live music from local musicians Shindig, the Flame ‘n’ Ukes and the Gasworks Trad Session Group.”

Making preparations for the 'Woollen Woodstock' event.

Louise Williamson, owner of Lighthouse Yarns, added: “Woollen Woods grows year on year and I am delighted with the response the Woollen Woodstock event has had this year.

“I really enjoyed all the pre-festival engagement with the local community, in particular Whitehead Chatty Crafters, Greenisland Library Knit and Knatter, Ballycarry Primary School and Whitehead Primary School.

“These volunteers added to what is already known as a community festival and long standing friendships have been forged, all facilitated by PEACE funding.”

The woodland which contains 60,000 trees, a two kilometre path network, a pond, wildflower meadows and picnic area. The orchard has produced several harvests of apples and currants.

Enjoying the fun of the 'Woollen Woodstock' event.

It’s almost seven years since members of the public gathered to plant the wood and five years since the community orchard was created.

The Diamond Jubilee Wood was one of 60 across the UK established to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

The PEACE IV Programme aims to promote peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the border region.