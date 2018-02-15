House prices rise by 3.1 per cent

House prices in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area rose by 3.1 per cent in 2017, official figures have shown.

The figures from the NI House Price Index, which uses stamp duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC, reveals that the ‘standardised price’ for a house in the borough is now £122,697 - an increase of 3.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, house prices in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council also saw an increase, with the standardised price for a house in the borough now standing at £132,505 - an increase of 1.2 per cent over the year.

A total of 22,809 homes were sold in Northern Ireland in 2017.

The standardised house price stood at £130,482 in the final quarter of 2017.

The lowest standardised price of £116,970 was in Derry & Strabane.