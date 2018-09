Larne Hospice Group has thanked shoppers in the town for their generosity.

Collection boxes distributed throughout Larne in shops, hair salons, bars and other commercial premises have raised the sum of £1235.15.

The group would also like to thank the participating businesses.

All money raised will be used to fund the extensive work carried out by the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Larne Hospice Group said: “As it says on the tin ‘Help us turn pennies into pounds’ - you certainly did.”