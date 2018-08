Libraries in Larne and Carrickfergus have been stocked with ‘No Cold Calling’ window stickers.

Police are advising they have also restocked Larne Police enquiry office with the items advising salespersons and traders to stay away from your home.

Commenting on the keeping people safe stickers, Larne PSNI stated: “If you call in feel free to take one for a friend who may not be able to call down but please be considerate, stocks are limited as usual.”