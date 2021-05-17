Pollock's Jewellers (image Google maps).

Pollock's Jewellers is thought to be one of the oldest establishments in the town, with roots going back to 1890.

Previously based in Cross Street, it moved to its current Main Street premises in 1937.

In 1979, the shop was taken over by Newtownabbey couple Anne and John Sproule.

“It’s a beautiful old building and there’s a lot of history to it - we still have the old cabinets in place from 100 years ago," said Mrs Sproule, who is retiring at the end of this month.

“We’ve had the shop for 42 years and before that, it was owned by Miss Pollock and her brothers, who lived above it.”

Over the years, the Sproules have seen generations of customers visit to buy wedding rings or have a watch repaired.

The mid-90s, however, saw a visitor of the supernatural variety.

“We had a ‘presence’ in the shop that would make noises, empty boxes and shift things about,” Mrs Sproule said.

The odd occurrences prompted the family to seek help from Canon William Lendrum, a Church of Ireland minister who became known for his exorcisms.

"Canon Lendrum came down to have a look; from what he could see, [the presence] looked like a farm worker - someone in old fashioned clothes.

“He spent a while talking to it, but after he was finished we never had any more bother.”

Canon Lendrum, who died in 2018, would later write about the experience in his book Confronting the Paranormal: A Christian Perspective.

Despite the unusual episode, the family’s time at the helm of the business has been largely a positive one.

On one occasion, Mrs Sproule recalled, a visitor to the shop burst into song - with fellow customers and staff soon joining in.

The owners also took pride in being able to help customers from across Northern Ireland, and occasionally further afield.

“We have had customers who came from Randalstown or Newtownards; we once had a customer from England who was about to get onto the boat," Mrs Sproule said. "He hadn’t been able to get his watch fixed anywhere but we were able to do it for him.