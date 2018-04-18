Help sought over Larne war memorial 'missing names'

Mid and East Antrim Council has appealed for help to ensure all local people who died during WWI are remembered on Larne War Memorial.

Last year, it was discovered that some soldiers from the Larne area who lost their lives in The Great War were not honoured on the town’s cenotaph.



Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid said: “Extensive research to date has discovered 97 additional names. We are looking for the public’s help to complete our Missing Names Project.



“Up until April 27, we are inviting the public to examine the lists of names provided so far on the council’s website and advise us if there are any other names that should be considered for inclusion.



“This consultation deals only with the Fallen and is not a collection of names for a Roll of Honour.



“We want to ensure as best we can that all those who made the ultimate sacrifice from Larne and the surrounding area are now remembered side by side on the memorial with the existing names of those who lost their lives.”



For a name to be considered for inclusion it must meet all of the three selection criteria:

- Those who were born or resided in the Larne Urban District Council area;

- The period for inclusion is between 4 August 1914 – 31 August 1921;

- All military personnel qualify including the Mercantile Marine and Nursing Corps.



“Should you consider, after looking at the set criteria and the Fallen list, that your forebear is missing, and you wish them to be considered for inclusion on the Larne Urban District Council War Memorial, please complete the online form at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/things-to- do/parks/missing-names- project,” a statement from the local authority read.



For those who would prefer to submit their information in person, there will be a number of public drop-in sessions.



They will take place on Saturday April 21, Tuesday April 24, and Saturday April 28 between 10am and 1pm in Larne Town Hall.



For further information on the project, please contact Paul Mawhinney, Parks Manager on paul.mawhinney@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or 028 9335 8324.