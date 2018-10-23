Whitehead woman raises £41,000 for breast cancer research

Whitehead woman Lynette McHendry has raised £41,000 for breast cancer research in just 12 months.

Recently, her fundraising was boosted by two further donations.

Whitehead Golf Club captain Trevor Wright, ladies' captain, Elaine Arthurs and Lynette McHendry handing over a cheque to Rachel Ketola, from the Queens Foundation for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Research.

Lady Captain’s Day at Whitehead Golf Club in July raised £2,711 for breast and ovarian cancer research at Queen’s University Belfast.

Lynette also received a second cheque for £2,000 from Whitehead line dancers.

Lynette said: “This charity has been my chosen charity for fundraising as I have stage four breast cancer.

“I met the doctors in the research lab in 2017 and was really impressed with their research and the fact that 100 per cent of the money raised goes to research. QUB covers all overhead costs.

“The knowledge that this money stays local for local research to be conducted for the benefit of local women with breast and ovarian cancer makes it more worthwhile.”