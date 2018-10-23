‘Walk to Scotland’ in aid of Children to Lapland

Carrickfergus Cycling Club will be wheeling into action in aid of the Children to Lapland Trust.

The cyclists will be supporting the charity’s “Walk to Scotland” on November 18.

Proceeds will be in aid of the charity’s tenth anniversary trip to Lapland for children up to ten-years-old suffering from life-limiting conditions.

During the last nine years, the Trust has been able to take more than 1,000 terminally ill, life-limited and deserving children on a “very special trip” to Lapland,

It is the only charity in the world which charters its own 220 seat plane annually, and which, for a day, is like a flying hospital, such are the needs of these children.

Plans are being finalised for this year’s annual trip on December 20.

A spokesperson for Children to Lapland Trust said: “Our Walk to Scotland will take place on November 18, and we are delighted that the Carrickfergus Cycling Club will be joining us again this year.

“With the support of Stena Line, participants walk a circuit on the ferry to raise money whilst travelling from Belfast to Scotland.

“On arrival in Scotland, a free restaurant lunch is served on board, and on the return journey we have full cabaret entertainment with raffles and spot prizes, hosted by Gerry Kelly and including the outrageous May McFettridge and the fabulous Flash Harry and Queen Tribute Band.

“It’s a fantastic day out, so we are encouraging all to join us, have fun and fund raise to help send local terminally ill, long term ill and deserving children to see Santa in Lapland.”

Registration is free at www.niclt.org

Meanwhile, this weekend, October 27 and 28, staff at The Prom Cafe, in Larne, will be in fancy dress to support a fundraiser for the Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust.