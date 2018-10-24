Thanks for ‘Tickled Pink’ campaign support

Asda Larne Community Champion Catherine McCallion has been encouraging colleagues, shoppers and the community to support the “Asda Tickled Pink” campaign.

Recent fundraising activity included a tombola at the front of the store.

Shirley Hall with Tara Rose and Ashlene Quinn and Asda Larne community champion Catherine McCallion enjoying the "Tickled Pink" tombola.

Catherine McCallion, Asda Larne Community Champion, said: “The support for my recent ‘Tickled Pink’ fundraising activity was amazing, and very heart-warming – and I would like to say a big thank-you to everyone who entered and donated.

“The money raised will go directly to charities, Breast Cancer Now and Breast Cancer Care, to provide improved care, support and information for anyone affected by breast cancer, as well as raise funds for vital research to help stop women dying of the disease in the future.”

Elizabeth McVeagh and Max Higgison with Asda Larne Community Champion Catherine McCallion.