Support to help quit smoking

Smoking cessation services are available at a pharmacy chain for those who wish to kick the habit.

Pharmacy Plus will be holding a promotion ahead of No Smoking Day” on Wednesday March 13 for those who wish to quit.

According to the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, 15 per cent of the population in Northern Ireland smoke resulting in 2,300 deaths per year.

It is the single greatest preventable cause of premature death and avoidable illness.

Pharmacy Plus will be running a campaign from March 11 until March 17 with help and advice available in store along with a ten per cent discount on “stop smoking” products across all stores.

Smoking cessation services are available all year for support and advice through a free twelve-week course, which runs in all 13 stores, where nicotine replacement therapy is provided in the form of patches, spray, chewing gum etc and carbon monoxide checks are carried out periodically to review progress.