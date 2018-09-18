Suicide prevention service gets new home in Larne

Suicide prevention work is continuing in Larne at a long-awaited new town centre site after premises was secured at 109a Main Street .

Elm NI founder Carlee Letson says that it has always been her dream for the service to have a premises at Main Street.

Carlee Letson from ELM NI. INLT 21-232-AM

Formerly known as PIPS Larne, Elm NI (Every Life Matters) was founded 11 years ago prompted by the suicides of four of Carlee’s family members.

The charity has been operating at Stylux Business Park, Old Glenarm Road. Following the sale of the former Woodside’s premises, Elm NI was unable to move to this new base as originally anticipated.

Carlee is now appealing to the community for support to enable the new premises at 109a Main Street to become fully operational.

“The vision has always been for the Main Street,” said Carlee.

She is now seeking donations of paint, furniture, carpet/wooden flooring, plastering and more volunteers.

“To people who have already got application forms, someone will be in touch. I have not been able to do it due to illness.”

All services will remain the same. These include counselling; crisis response; home visits; suicide prevention training in youth, the community, in older people as well as bereavement support. drug and alcohol support and complementary therapies.

Carlee added: “Every single person who lives in East Antrim knows someone who has lost a life to suicide.

“The only way to reduce suicide completely is to talk about it. We hope to be up and running before Christmas. If we get the help and support we need, we will be able to do it.”