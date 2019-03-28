Smiley Buildings to ‘light up blue’ for autism

The Smiley Buildings in Larne will “light up blue” to mark World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

Chairperson of Autism NI Ballymena Support Group, Stephanie O’Neill, said: “We are delighted that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are once again supporting autism awareness by lighting up the Braid in Ballymena and Smiley buildings for World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.

“The Autism NI Ballymena Support Group has been running for over 11 years and meet on the first Monday of every month in All Saints Parish Centre.”

World Autism Awareness Day aims to increase people’s awareness about those, especially children, with autism.

In Northern Ireland, one in 34 children have a diagnosis of autism.