Pharmacy opening hours for Christmas and New Year

Pharmacy opening hours in Larne and Carrick for Christmas and New Year have been announced.

On Christmas Day, Medicare, at High Street, Carrick, will be open from 12.30 pm until 1.30 pm.

Larne Chemists, at Larne Health Centre, will be available from 1.00 pm until 2.00 pm.

On Boxing Day, Boots the Chemist, at Market Place, in Carrick, will be open from 12.30 pm until 1.30 pm and the pharmacy at Larne Health Centre will be open from 1.00 pm until 2.00 pm.

On New Year’s Day, Medicare, at High Street, in Carrick, will be open from 12.30 pm until 1.30 pm and the pharmacy at Larne Health Centre, from 1.00 pm until 2.00 pm.