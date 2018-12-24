Macular support returns in February

The Larne Macular Support Group will be taking a break in January and will not hold its usual monthly meeting.

Instead, the group will next meet on Wednesday February 6, from 10.30am until noon, at Greenland Community Centre.

Meetings will continue at the same time and venue on the first Wednesday of every month (excluding July and August).

The Macular Society, aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

Karen Toogood, Macular Society said: “This group is here for anybody affected by macular degeneration.”

“We want to encourage people to come along. Friends and family are also very welcome.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips. The peer support can be so helpful. Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

“The group invites guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions and their impact on our daily lives. The meetings are also social occasions where we can chat over a cup of tea.”

Macular disease is the biggest cause of blindness in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement.

There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.