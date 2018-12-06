Larne life expectancy, suicide and obesity rates revealed

The Department of Health has published health statistics which include life expectancy, suicide and obesity rates for Larne.

The life expectancy in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area, which includes Larne, for 2015-17 was 78.6 years for a man and 82.7 years for a woman. The average for Northern Ireland was 78.5 years and 82.3 years for males and females respectively.

The average obesity rate amongst adults in Northern Ireland is 27 per cent.

The suicide rate for the same council area for 2015/17 was 13 deaths per 100,000 people. The average for Northern Ireland was 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

The adult obesity rate in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area, which includes Larne, for 2015-17 was 28 per cent. The average for Northern Ireland was 27 per cent.

A more detailed overview of the health in your area can be found at Public health NI fact sheet 2018.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this story contact Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 or visit their website or contact the Samaritans on 116 123 (UK) or visit their website.