Larne company pledges support for children’s hospice ‘Jingle’ campaign

Larne-based company Bunzl Healthcare is supporting the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice’s Christmas campaign, “Jingle All The Way.”

A recent donation of £1,000 will gift over 30 hours of compassionate care for life-limited children and their families over the festive period.

Sharon Gilbert, general manager of Bunzl Healthcare, commented: “It is important for us to continue to contribute to our local community. We are so pleased that through our funding, we are able to support the dedicated professionals at the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, who work tirelessly to care for local children and their families.”

Once again, schools, local businesses, church groups, clubs and individuals are pledging to support Larne’s contribution to Jingle All The Way 2018, which raised £32,000 last year.

The countdown is on as primary schools from the Larne area book singing times at Broadway on Friday December 7, between 10.00 am and 1.00 pm.

Radio Larne will get the party started in the afternoon, a puppet show and The Music Yard among others are ready to entertain. The Big Jingle Parade organisers are inviting everyone of all ages to “take part and make a difference”.

Regional fundraiser Catherine O’Hara said: “We are incredibly grateful to Sharon and her team at Bunzl Healthcare for this generous donation. This money will help to maintain the unique care we deliver to local children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses both at Hospice and at home.

“Currently, 300 children and families are cared for at Horizon House and in the community. We have an urgent need to open up additional beds at Children’s Hospice, which would enable our specialist care teams to deliver palliative care to more children and their families both at hospice and in their own homes.

“We hope that “Jingle All The Way,” will inspire our wonderful community to help children with very complex problems and their families receive a very special type of care that only NI Children’s Hospice can provide. Everyone is welcome to take part by organising a small fundraising event over the festive period and invited to come together on December 7, at 6.00 pm, for the Big Jingle Parade.”