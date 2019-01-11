Kind-hearted couple’s donation to Hope House charity

Carrick couple Carlyn and Tom Nicholl have presented a cheque for £613.24 to Dawn McConnell, founder of the Hope House charity, at Browns Bay, in Islandmagee.

The couple put on a light show in the garden of their home at Old Grange Avenue for onlookers for a second year.

Last year, they fundraised for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Hope House provides accommodation for cancer sufferers and their carers to relax free of charge.

Hope House Ireland was founded in 2014 Dawn and Roy McConnell who had the idea as Roy battled non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

A friend offered them the use of a seaside apartment, and for Roy and Dawn, the short break away from home life and treatment, gave the couple a “huge lift”.

The Browns Bay property provides a “unique place to relax and recharge from the stress of hospitals and treatments to help alleviate the stress of patient and carer who travel long distances for chemotherapy”.